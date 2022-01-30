Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

More housing stands to be availed in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:20hrs | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is continuing with its push towards reducing the housing backlog in the city after the availing of land for a further 578 stands.

This comes after the local authority completed the servicing of 526 stands that were availed to various contractors under a new concept where they work with developers with their own funds, instead of the traditional pre-sale concept.

The local authority has had an on and off relationship with private developers having at one point been forced to set aside their engagement in housing projects, instead opting for a pre-sale strategy where they sell off stands to beneficiaries and then use the money to develop the stands.

Over the years, council has also suffered a number of losses after various property developers abandoned their sites with more than 3 000 stands that were being developed by private developers left uncompleted with the local authority forced to take legal action to resolve the impasse.

In a call for expressions of interests by the city's Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, he said the local authority has identified 460 residential stands in Umganin and 118 stands in Emganwini.

"The City of Bulawayo is inviting competent and reputable property development companies, financial institutions or pension funds with development finance to express interest to undertake the development of either, 460 residential stands in Remaining Extent of Umganin or 118 residential stands on portion of Remaining Extent of 1198 of lot 400A Emganwini.

"The developer is expected to have development finance which they will use to fully service the stands and would recoup their investment from the proceeds of the sale of the stands.

The stands are to be sold once servicing has been completed.

The developer will be expected to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and have it approved by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) prior to commencement of servicing of the stands," reads the notice.

The Umganin stands have an average size of 300 square metres while the Emganwini average stand size is 200 square metres.

Mr Dube said the servicing scope of works to be done include water reticulation, sewer reticulation, roads Infrastructure and public lighting.

"Interested companies must provide information indicating their qualification to perform the services, description of similar assignments, experience in similar conditions, proof of financial resources and availability of appropriate skills.

"Council reserves the right to reject applications from property development companies, financial institutions or pension funds that are currently involved in housing development projects on its land which are less than 50 percent complete in terms of servicing," said the Town Clerk

Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said so far the new housing development strategy has worked wonders and they look forward to working with more local developers with capacity and funds so as to improve housing delivery in the city.

"Council has now extended the strategy to apply to new sites that have been offered at remainder of Emganwini, just after Bellevue Shopping Centre, on which three sites with a combined total of 2 400 stands, will be developed under the same strategy," said Clr Mguni.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7703 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8036 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days