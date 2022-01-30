Ex-Bosso defender eyes CEO post

News / Local

FORMER Highlanders defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele is eyeing the coveted post of Bosso chief executive officer, which fell vacant following the expiry of Nhlanhla Dube's contract at the end of last year.Highlanders executive committee secretary, Morgen "Gazza" Dube, who could not provide the names of applicants said the date for accepting applications was on Saturday, 22 January 2022, and they will soon embark on the process of shortlisting candidates before conducting interviews, which will lead in the appointment of the CEO."Soon, we will be going through the applications and shortlisting candidates that meet the requirements.Members should not have fears of the club being downgraded in terms of the candidature, we have got all the levels that may be relevant to that job.We are not looking at just one quality, there are many things that are needed for one to occupy the post of CEO,'' said Dube.In terms of time frames in filling up the position, Dube pointed out that the club wants to get today's Annual General Meeting as well as next Sunday's elections for vice-chairman and treasurer out of the way before focusing on engaging the CEO."At the moment, we are seized with the AGM and elections but the position will be filled within the shortest possible time,'' he said.Information provided by sources indicates that Ndebele, who also turned out for the now defunct AmaZulu is one of the nine males aspiring to become the Bosso head of secretariat.Those interested in the post had until last Saturday to submit their application and nine sent in their applications.The 51-year-old Ndebele was coy when asked if he had applied for the post of Highlanders CEO.In 2020, Ndebele was appointed Bulawayo City Football Club acting general-manager before he left for Bulawayo Chiefs."Honestly, I have no comment. I am sure like any professional club enkulu (Highlanders) has a process. It is incumbent to any interested party to trust the process,'' said Ndebele.Sunday News Sport has it on good authority that Ndebele is gunning for the post together with acting CEO Ronald Moyo, Nkululeko Ndlovu, Pilate Mahlangu, Tongai Dodo, Nqobile Ngulube, Prosper Ncube, Francis Mpofu and Raymond Gonte.Ndlovu and Mahlangu have over the years tried to become executive committee members but have not been successful.Three of the aspiring candidates are Highlanders members, while the rest are not members of the club. In terms of qualifications, three of the applicants are holders of master's degrees, four have first degrees while two have diplomas.Ndebele, a member of the British Sports Lawyers Association is also one of the three candidates eyeing the post of marketing officer where the other applicants are media personality and the only female applicant Nozibelo Maphosa and Stern Charumengwe.Appointment of the Highlanders CEO is guided by Article 22 of the club's constitution which states that the full-time administrator of the club is appointed by the executive committee in consultation with the board of directors.In terms of qualifications, Article 22.2 of the Highlanders constitution reads, "The incumbent shall have a recognised certificate in administration or a comparable qualification and shall be answerable to the Executive Committee."Furthermore, the Bosso CEO implements decisions of the executive committee and reports directly to the executive committee.It is the duty of the Highlanders CEO to ensure that the club offices are adequately equipped and manned by appropriately skilled personnel.The post became vacant after the departure of Nhlanhla Dube, whose contract had come to an end.The post had previously been held by the late Ndumiso Gumede, who occupied a number of portfolios at the club throughout his illustrious sport administration life.