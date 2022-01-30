Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ex-Bosso defender eyes CEO post

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:20hrs | Views
FORMER Highlanders defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele is eyeing the coveted post of Bosso chief executive officer, which fell vacant following the expiry of Nhlanhla Dube's contract at the end of last year.

Highlanders executive committee secretary, Morgen "Gazza" Dube, who could not provide the names of applicants said the date for accepting applications was on Saturday, 22 January 2022, and they will soon embark on the process of shortlisting candidates before conducting interviews, which will lead in the appointment of the CEO.

"Soon, we will be going through the applications and shortlisting candidates that meet the requirements.

Members should not have fears of the club being downgraded in terms of the candidature, we have got all the levels that may be relevant to that job.

We are not looking at just one quality, there are many things that are needed for one to occupy the post of CEO,'' said Dube.

In terms of time frames in filling up the position, Dube pointed out that the club wants to get today's Annual General Meeting as well as next Sunday's elections for vice-chairman and treasurer out of the way before focusing on engaging the CEO.

"At the moment, we are seized with the AGM and elections but the position will be filled within the shortest possible time,'' he said.

Information provided by sources indicates that Ndebele, who also turned out for the now defunct AmaZulu is one of the nine males aspiring to become the Bosso head of secretariat.

Those interested in the post had until last Saturday to submit their application and nine sent in their applications.

The 51-year-old Ndebele was coy when asked if he had applied for the post of Highlanders CEO.

In 2020, Ndebele was appointed Bulawayo City Football Club acting general-manager before he left for Bulawayo Chiefs.

"Honestly, I have no comment. I am sure like any professional club enkulu (Highlanders) has a process. It is incumbent to any interested party to trust the process,'' said Ndebele.

Sunday News Sport has it on good authority that Ndebele is gunning for the post together with acting CEO Ronald Moyo, Nkululeko Ndlovu, Pilate Mahlangu, Tongai Dodo, Nqobile Ngulube, Prosper Ncube, Francis Mpofu and Raymond Gonte.

Ndlovu and Mahlangu have over the years tried to become executive committee members but have not been successful.

Three of the aspiring candidates are Highlanders members, while the rest are not members of the club. In terms of qualifications, three of the applicants are holders of master's degrees, four have first degrees while two have diplomas.

Ndebele, a member of the British Sports Lawyers Association is also one of the three candidates eyeing the post of marketing officer where the other applicants are media personality and the only female applicant Nozibelo Maphosa and Stern Charumengwe.

Appointment of the Highlanders CEO is guided by Article 22 of the club's constitution which states that the full-time administrator of the club is appointed by the executive committee in consultation with the board of directors.

In terms of qualifications, Article 22.2 of the Highlanders constitution reads, "The incumbent shall have a recognised certificate in administration or a comparable qualification and shall be answerable to the Executive Committee."

Furthermore, the Bosso CEO implements decisions of the executive committee and reports directly to the executive committee.

It is the duty of the Highlanders CEO to ensure that the club offices are adequately equipped and manned by appropriately skilled personnel.

The post became vacant after the departure of Nhlanhla Dube, whose contract had come to an end.

The post had previously been held by the late Ndumiso Gumede, who occupied a number of portfolios at the club throughout his illustrious sport administration life.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Bosso, #Ceo, #Post

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7703 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8037 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days