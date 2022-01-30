Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt to pay US$ to depositors

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:21hrs | Views
THE Government has availed through Kuvimba Mining House, US$400 000 to the Deposit Protection Commission (DPC) to start the process of compensating small and vulnerable depositors who saw the value of money in their accounts depreciate when the rate moved from US$1: $1 to US$1: $2,5 in February 2019.

In November 2020, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the Government will compensate small and vulnerable depositors who had balances of US$1 000 and below as at 20 February 2019.

The initial tranche of US$400 000 has been allocated to eligible depositors who had funds in the Deposit Taking Microfinance Institutions (DTMFIs), and they are to receive compensation to the full extent of their respective loss of value.

For example, a depositor who had US$1 000 in his or her account will get US$600.

In a statement, DPC chief executive officer Mr Vusi Vuma confirmed receipt of the initial batch of funds meant for distribution to depositors.

"Government has now availed through Kuvimba Mining House the sum of US$400 000 to the Deposit Protection Corporation as agent, for distribution to vulnerable depositors. Given the available resources, several scenarios were iteratively evaluated to identify a method that offers the best compensation to depositors.

The Deposit Protection Corporation wishes to advise the banking public that in the meantime, the initial tranche of US$400 000 will be allocated to eligible depositors who had balances of US$1 000 and below in the Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institutions, to pay for the loss of deposit value occasioned by exchange rate movement from USD1: 2,5, as at 20 February 2019," he said.

Mr Vuma said those eligible are to submit their claims to DTMFIs, with their window period to do so set to expire on 7 November 2022.

"Accordingly, qualifying depositors are advised to submit their claims as at 20 February 2019 within a period of 12 months running from 8 November 2021 to 7 November 2022 to their respective registered Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institutions namely: African Century Limited; Getbucks Microfinance Bank; EmpowerBank Limited; Zimbabwe Women's Microfinance Bank; Success Microfinance Bank Limited; and Lion Microfinance Limited.

"The Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institutions will periodically submit the schedule of claims to the Deposit Protection Corporation for verification, validation, and subsequent remittance of the requisite payment to the Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institutions for onward settlement to eligible depositors in USD without incurring transaction costs.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Deposit Protection Corporation, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, and the banking sector have reached an agreement in that regard," he said.

Mr Vuma said the programme will also move to depositors in banks, building societies and other financial institutions.

"After compensating depositors of Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institutions, subsequent tranches for disbursement would be allocated to remaining deposit-taking institutions namely commercial banks, building societies, savings banks, and infrastructure banks, as and when additional funds are availed," he said.

Source - The Sunday News
