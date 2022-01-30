Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean migrants repatriated from SA

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:21hrs | Views
A South African-based Zimbabwean human rights activist Nobuhle Ajiti has assisted in the repatriation of at least 22 desperate Zimbabweans who were living on the streets.

Her intervention comes at a time when Zimbabwean immigrants in that country are under increasing pressure to leave South Africa amid fears of another round of xenophobic attacks.

There are reports that some vigilante groups in that country are visiting companies to investigate their employment ratios to make sure no foreigners are employed.

Ajiti said she felt duty bound to help fellow Zimbabweans  struggling to make ends meet, with many having suffered job losses due to the Covid-19 economic shocks.

"I help vulnerable groups. I cook and feed homeless people at least once a week. I cook and feed about 600 of them and some confide in me that they want to reunite with their families and we facilitate that. We buy them goods and bus tickets for them to go back home," Ajiti said.

"So far I have managed to help repatriate about 22 Zimbabwe nationals who were living on the streets and eating from dustbins. I have also managed to help reunite families of even South Africa natives, some of whom I transported back to their homes in Free State, North West and Kwazulu Natal."

Ajiti said she also intervened in labour disputes where fellow Zimbabweans were being treated unfairly by their employers taking advantage of their immigration status.

Ajiti blamed the attacks on foreign nationals on politicians who issue inflammatory statements that influence xenophobic behaviour against fellow African.

"I was on the ground and I did a follow up on what was happening to those that were directly affected by the xenophobic attacks in the past week

"Those from Zimbabwe whom I met told me that they were in a desperate situation. Some were in tears and confided in me that they have zero source of income. Others were saying that they have been given up to January 22 to vacate their homes," she said.

She said South Africans were taking foreigners' property and leaving them without anything.

"We have given immediate relief to the affected such as food and transport," she said.

In 2015, the late Goodwill Zwelithini, King of the Zulu nation was accused of inciting xenophobic attacks which left scores of people dead, and over 5000 displaced.

United Kingdom based former Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni said the SA government was partly responsible for the mass exodus of citizens from Zimbabwe because of supporting the Zimbabwe government that violated people's rights.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Migrants, #Zimbabwe,

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7705 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8038 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days