Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Banana vendor caught up in CCC craze

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:23hrs | Views
BIGBBOY Chiremba (57) is well known in Marondera for his yellow outfits.

It is not for the love of the colour, but a marketing strategy that has paid off since 1992.

To residents and those who pass through the farming town, Chiremba is a known banana vendor.

With his bicycle drawn cart, and having been in the trade for close to four decades, he has earned himself nicknames Marondera Bananas or Mr Bananas.

But alas, a new wave inspired by the yellow colour is sweeping across the nation, and Marondera is no exception.

It came after opposition political leader Nelson Chamisa launched a new party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The party uses yellow as its brand colour.

Those with wardrobes laden with yellow outfits have been teased as supporters of the new party. On Friday, social media was awash with people donning yellow outfits as they called it a yellow Friday.

Mr Bananas is no exception as he is being teased as one of CCC brand ambassadors because of his  outfit.

"I am not campaigning for any party. My outfit is part of my marketing strategy in my Banana selling business. I am known and identifiable in this town because of how I dress, who doesn't know Marondera Bananas and his yellow suits?," he said.

True to his words, Chiremba is known from suburbs, CBD and in offices.

"Some people  are saying I am marketing CCC, but that is not it. CCC came decades after I launched my business," Chiremba said.

The hardworking father of two owns two houses in Marondera, all from banana proceeds.

His houses are designed with banana symbols at the front, a clear message to aspiring banana vendors that the trade pays.

"People are asking me how I am going to operate given my line of business and outfit. I have been wearing these suits or outfits since 1992. That is my response; nothing will change. I am not compromised, but I am a citizen.

"I put on yellow clothing, my bananas are yellow and my house is yellow," he said.

Chiremba who resides in Cherutombo high-density suburb said politics will not disturb his business.

"I am concentrating on my business. I am just a citizen, I am not into politics," he added.

Chiremba is a widower and has two children.

On Thursday, six CCC activists spent the night in cells after they were arrested in Harare for wearing yellow outfits, but law enforcement agencies charged them with public nuisance.

Analysts have warned that the country faces violent elections, and this worries Marondera's yellow-man.

Chiremba said if politics of colour got  tense as the country heads towards elections, he will shelve the outfit.

"I am not moved by politics. This euphoria came after I had established my brand. If the atmosphere becomes tense I will just let it go," he said.

Today, Chiremba has been caught in the political matrix of colour.

His brand has dovetailed with that of the CCC party. To his faithful clients, he is just a banana vendor who they identify with, but to political animals, he might be a good example of a figure pushing an agenda of the opposition party.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Banana, #Ccc, #Craze

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7711 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days