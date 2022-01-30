Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Citizens Convergence for Change writes to ZEC over Chamisa's CCC

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:23hrs | Views
THE 'unkown' Citizens Convergence for Change (CCC) has written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) complaining that Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change party is using their abbreviation.

In a letter to ZEC chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana dated January 28, CCC secretary-general Farai Zhou said the electoral body made a mistake in recognising Chamisa's CCC.

Chamisa unveiled the CCC on Monday in Harare following a bitter contest for the MDC Alliance name with Douglas Mwonzora. Mwonzora is claiming MDC symbols, and on Friday he also warned his former deputy Thokozani Khupe from using the MDC T.

"While we are still consulting our lawyers regarding the question whether "Citizens Coalition for Change" is too close to our name to cause confusion to the reasonable voter, it is beyond question that there cannot be, and you cannot accept, a new political party that uses the abbreviation ‘CCC'," Zhou wrote to Silaigwana.

Silaigwana last night professed ignorance about the letter when contacted for comment.

"I haven't seen the letter. I am not aware of it," he said.

But Zhou said the CCC title belonged to them having had written to the ZEC in September 2021, announcing the formation of the party.

At the time, Zhou's CCC was being touted as an alternative party name to then Chamisa's MDC Alliance.

Zhou has also named prominent Bulawayo lawyer Tavengwa Hara as the party's legal representative. But Hara distanced himself from the party, fuelling claims that this was a state-funded proxy.

"…it is wrong for the ZEC to consider that it can easily parcel if off to another entity. Particularly when that entity clearly seeks to benefit from our name and colours: ours as you are aware being BLUE and YELLOW.

"The time for suing ZEC will come, when you start fiddling with things to deny voters their choice, please do not invite us to start suing you now. Kindly liaise with this political party and agree a different abbreviation for them to use, which is not ours."

But Chamisa last night told The Standard that the CCC was an "unstoppable" new wave.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Ccc, #Chamisa, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7712 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days