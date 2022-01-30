Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Strive Masiyiwa and James Manyika demonstrated that leadership is not a method but an attitude

by Enos Denhere
30 Jan 2022 at 18:07hrs | Views
Bulawayo - The Gates Foundation, one of the world's most powerful philanthropic organisations, has appointed Zimbabwean billionaire businessman Strive Masiyiwa to its board of trustees while Google Appoints Zimbabwean James Manyika, as First Senior Vice President of Technology and Society.

Masiyiwa and Manyika broke all the odds and demonstrated that success is in your determination. Success is not about your race but is rooted in establishing your purpose. When we speak of the nature of someone or something it has to do with what is natural to the person or thing. It expresses the concept of "inherent essence." Every created thing possesses an innate nature. It is natural part of its existence.

Strive and James have rose above the plane of their mental conditioning. To change your life, you must change your mind. There is nothing more important than the source of your thoughts.

Google recently announced the appointment of Zimbabwean-American consultant, researcher, James Manyika as its first Senior Vice President of Technology and Society.

Manyika will be working on the impact of technology on society and the environment.

The news of his appointment was revealed by Sundar Pichai, Alphabet's CEO. "I'm thrilled that James Manyika will be joining Google's leadership team," Pichai said in a statement.

"He's spent decades working at the intersection of technology and society and has advised a number of businesses, academic institutions, and governments along the way."

When your philosophy, beliefs, thoughts, and convictions are based on the way you were created to think, you will naturally rule over your environment and and fulfill your life's purpose like Masiyiwa and Manyika.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world's largest with its $50 billion endowment has been operating across the globe, focusing on health, gender and education. Over its 21 years of operation, the foundation has given out more than $60 billion in grants in areas like global public health and agriculture. It recently donated over $2 billion to combat the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and paid out $6.7 billion in 2021, the most ever in a single year.

Masyiwa, the founder of Econet Group and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, said in the statement that he's worked with the foundation for 20 years, "beginning with efforts to improve agricultural production for more than 400 million smallholder farmers in Africa, to improving livelihoods for the poorest people across Africa and the world."
The Zimbabwean billionaire who became the first black billionaire to enter the Sunday Times Rich List with a net worth of £1.087 billion last year, recently signed the Giving Pledge, a pledge created by Gates and Buffet to give away more than half of their wealth.

Strive Masiyiwa and James Manyika have demonstrated that leadership is not a method, a technique, or a science but an attitude.

Enos Denhere is a dedicated and ambitious journalist, Leadership Success Coach and Entrepreneur. Denhere welcomes opportunities from NGO, Business Forums and Leadership Summits. For his services you can reach him via email enosdenhere@gmail.com WhatsApp +263773894975
Follow me @  https://www.facebook.com/enosden
https://www.linkedin.com/in/enos-denhere-11293429/
https://twitter.com/EnosDenhere
https://m.facebook.com/letstalkafricaforgood/

Source - Freelance Journalist

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7714 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8041 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days