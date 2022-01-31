Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Vet Dept issues tick-borne diseases warning

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022 at 05:43hrs | Views
Communal farmers are advised to religious take their cattle for dipping in order to control tick borne diseases.

This comes after a number of cattle died in Guruve in the past two weeks.

To ensure compliance, the Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services is working with traditional leaders to ensure every farmer takes their cattle for dipping.

Tick borne diseases are widespread during the wet season and animals are susceptible to many challenges.

In an interview, Zvimba District Veterinary Officer, Dr Reverend Spargo said they are currently working with traditional leaders to carry out awareness campaigns in mobilising communal farmers to take their cattle for dipping sessions.

"The challenge we are having now is that some of the farmers are refusing to bring their cattle for dipping claiming that dip tanks are the super-spreaders of tick borne diseases, but this is not the case," he said.

Dr Spargo said if traditional leaders enforced dipping measures, tick borne diseases such as January disease would be conquered.

He urged farmers to start intensive dipping, that is dipping their cattle every week to interrupt the breeding cycle of ticks and prevent the build-up of the tick population in the veld.

Theileriosis commonly known as January disease, has killed thousands of livestock during the rainy season in the past few years.

The four major tick borne diseases that affect cattle are heartwater, anaplasmosis/gall sickness, babesiosis/red water and theileriosis/January disease.

In the past year, January disease accounted for more than 60 percent of all the cases and cattle deaths due to tick borne diseases.

Presently, Masvingo and Midlands provinces have been affected by tick borne diseases, with Shurugwi, Chirumhanzu, Gweru, Gutu and Zaka being the worst affected.

Dr Spargo said the illegal movement of animals was responsible for the increase and spread of tick borne diseases.

He advised farmers to seek movement permits from the Veterinary department to minimise chances of spreading vectors.

He said January disease is the major killer of the cattle in the country.

Farmers are also encouraged to make use of tick grease offered to them through the Presidential Tick Grease Blitz programme in between dipping sessions to fight ticks.

"After 48 to 72 hours after dipping sessions, inspect cattle to see if ticks are dropping, then apply tick grease," said Dr Spargo.

During the 2019/20 agricultural season, there were 46 715 tick borne disease cases and 33 514 deaths, while in the 2020/21 period, 25 036 cases were recorded and 12 503 deaths, indicating a 62,7 percent decrease in cattle death.

Source - the herald
More on: #Dam, #_power, #Plant

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7714 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8043 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days