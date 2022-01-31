Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora wants dialogue to start

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022 at 05:43hrs | Views
MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora has asked President Mnangagwa to announce when the national political parties' dialogue process will commence.

He endorsed the process after a meeting with the Head of State and Government on January 6 at State House. The plea came after Mr Mwonzora's party recommended urgency for the process after its National Executive meeting held on Friday.

At the same meeting, the opposition party resolved to expel its vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe for working with the G40 cabal, who allegedly advised her to announce that the party had split.

"We are not seeking endorsement for dialogue after the by-election, we are seeking for commencement of the dialogue," said Mr Mwonzora.

"The actual talking. As you know a lot of time has been spent in preparations for dialogue. Now we have finished the preparations and we now want to do the actual dialogue.

"It must begin immediately after the by-elections. We also have said these discussions must be time-bound and we are confident of a deal that will be in the interests of Zimbabweans."

President Mnangagwa set the Political Actors' Dialogue (POLAD) platform after the 2018 elections to engage with all political parties that participated in the polls.

The bulk of the parties are party to POLAD and the MDC-T wants to join after the former leader Nelson Chamisa had sought to have engagements with President Mnangagwa in the absence of other parties.

That arrangement was opposed, with the President insisting that all talks would be under the auspices of POLAD.

Turning to Dr Khupe, Mr Mwonzora said his party was open to an idea to dialogue with people who have political parties.

"Dialogue with Dr Khupe? I do not know because we dialogue with people who have political parties. We do not know what her political party is.

"We will see as time goes on what she is representing but, of course, we are there to dialogue with anyone," he said.

Dr Khupe's decision to announce that the MDC-T was splitting, he said, was informed by G40 members who were kicked out of Zanu-PF such as ex-Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.

"The declaration of a split as Dr Khupe did is not provided for anywhere in our party and national constitutions. This legal advice came from some members of the G40, Jonathan Moyo in particular. As usual, that was a disastrous legal advice. Jonathan Moyo and his group have never advised anyone correctly," added Mr Mwonzora.

Source - the herald
More on: #Mwonzora, #Mdc, #Dialogue

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7714 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8043 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days