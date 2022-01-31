More heavy downpours expected

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FARMERS in the South of Matabeleland are steeling themselves for more heavy downpours of rain today.The flooding has hit Portuguese areas of the upper and lower Limpopo particularly hard.The Government has already taken measures to help people affected by the floods, described as the worst for 40 years.A detachment of marines with rubber boats has been sent in, and the Provincial Secretary for Communications surveyed the areas by helicopter on Saturday.At the request of the Portuguese authorities, South African helicopters are co-operating in the rescue of people whose huts have been isolated by the floods in the area of Pafuri.It is thought the situation in this area might worsen during the week because of the increasing flow of water from the Olifants River.The passenger train from Lourenco Marques which should have arrived in Bulawayo at 5.45pm yesterday was delayed because of three washaways.The Bureau of Meteorological Services has forecast widespread heavy rain in the Bulawayo, Gwelo, Gwanda, Victoria and Lowveld areas.Rivers which burst their banks on Thursday and Friday of last week are still running strongly and the additional rain might see them go over the top again.A forecast at the Met Office said Bulawayo was set for a January rainfall record this year. Up to midday yesterday, 328,3mm had been recorded at Goetz Observatory.The wettest January in Bulawayo since records were first kept in 1896 was in 1915 when 323,t0mm fell.The forecaster said that in Matabeleland generally, the rainfall this year had only been bettered, in recent years by that in 1963-64.