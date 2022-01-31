Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimra records Z$161bn gross revenue Q4 2021

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022 at 05:44hrs | Views
THE ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) has recorded Z$161 billion in gross revenue collections for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2021, which is 48,9 percent above target.

Despite the inflationary pressures, the country's monthly revenue collections have remained on a positive trajectory having recorded significant growth since 2020 in response to prudent Government economic policies and revenue mobilisation strategies being pursued by Zimra.

In a revenue performance report for the period issued yesterday, Zimra deputy board chairperson, Mrs Josephine Matambo said the year 2021 ended on a positive note in terms of revenue collection as the country surpassed its set target.

According to the report, the companies tax head leads in terms of contributions at 20.18 percent, followed by individual tax at 17 percent, VAT local sales 14,4 percent, Excise Duty 12.4 percent, Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMMT) 10.48 percent, VAT on imports 9.3 percent and customs on duty at 5.8 percent.

The positive gains were achieved despite the biggest adversity posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has continued to negatively affect business operations as well as loss of life.

"Gross collections for the fourth quarter amounted to Z$161.08 billion, against a target of Z$108.17 billion (48.91 percent above target)," said Mrs Matambo.

"The authority paid out refunds of Z$3.90 billion during the quarter under review.

"Fourth quarter net revenue collections grew by 71.77 percent in nominal terms when compared to the ZW91.51 billion collected during the same period in 2020.

"After adjusting for inflation, net revenue grew by 8,81 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020."

Mrs Matambo said the boost in companies' tax was driven by timely reminders to taxpayers and improved capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector, which has led to enhanced profitability.

She said the adoption and implementation of the electronic cargo tracking system was a game changer under the excise duty segment as it has curbed fuel smuggling, which was prejudicing the country of potential revenue.

Mrs Matambo said VAT on local sales performed above target in both net and gross terms riding on Zimra's media campaigns that educate the nation on fiscalisation and paying taxes in the currency used in trading.

Customs Duty and VAT on imports was mainly anchored by various industries that continued to import critical equipment and material for use in production processes, which enhanced collections under trade taxes.

This saw the import taxable base increasing by 74.37 percent from Z$65.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 20202 to Z$113.47 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, said Mrs Matambo.

She said the IMMT revenue head made inroads with 10.48 percent boosted by on growing digital transactions due to non-availability of adequate cash to meet transaction needs of corporates and individuals.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Rain, #Met, #Dpt

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7715 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8044 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days