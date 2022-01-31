Zimbabwean man kills 7 women in SA

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AN alleged Zimbabwean serial killer, Themba Prince Willards Dube, accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women in and around Polokwane in South Africa, abandoned his second bail application when he appeared at the Seshego Magistrates Court last Thurdsay.According to reports, Dube first appeared in court on a robbery and kidnapping charge after being arrested last November for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone belonging to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October.That was when he was discovered to be a Zimbabwean national living in South Africa illegally, and therefore, an additional count of being an illegal immigrant was added.Bail was refused at that first hearing and while no reason was given, it is very rare anywhere in the world for an illegal foreigner facing very serious charges to be released on bail.Police then discovered seven bodies of women dumped at various locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg in the vicinity of Polokwane, News24 reports, and after conducting extensive investigations, linked the killings to Dube.It was suspected that Dube enticed his victims with the promise of employment.Following the discovery of the seven bodies, Dube was charged with seven counts of kidnapping and seven counts of murder.The 36-year-old's representative told the magistrates court on Thursday that there were no applications the defence would make, including for bail.The matter was deferred to February 28 at Seshego Magistrate's Court.