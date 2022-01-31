Latest News Editor's Choice


Children expose mom's illicit affair

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022 at 05:45hrs | Views
A SCHOOL head in Chikomba has been ordered to pay $300 000 in adultery damages for dating a married woman whose husband was based in South Africa.

Brighton Makaudze of Riversdale Secondary School had an adultery affair with a married woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her family.

In his claim filed at the Mvuma Magistrates' Courts, the plaintiff, whose identity has also been withheld for ethical reasons, had demanded $3 million compensation for both loss of consortium and contumelia.

But magistrate Tatenda Makwanya ordered that Makaudze pay $300 000 for the damages.

Makaudze will also pay the cost of the suit.

In papers filed at the court, through his lawyer of Maseko Law Chambers, the plaintiff stated that Makaudze was aware that he was married to his wife under Chapter 5:11 of the Marriage Act.

He said his children, who are enrolled at the school where Makaudze is the head, informed him of the illicit affair between their mother and the school head.

"The plaintiff, on one occasion after being tipped off by one of his children that the defendant, who happens to be their headmaster, was in the habit of sleeping at their matrimonial home, demanded to see his wife's phone and he got the shock of his life as he discovered the explicit text messages about the sexual relationship that his wife and defendant were having. He confronted the parties, but were not remorseful at all," the lawyers stated in the court papers.

Due to the extra marital affair, the plaintiff is divorcing his wife.

"The plaintiff's wife, as a result of the affair, has been neglecting his wifely duties as she no longer cares for the plaintiff and the family," the lawyers said.

"The plaintiff has been and is still being denied his conjugal rights as a result. The plaintiff's children have also suffered humiliation as the defendant is their school headmaster."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
