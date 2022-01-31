Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo residents up for murder of theft suspect

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022 at 05:45hrs | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested five residents accused of murdering a house breaker after taking turns to assault him with sticks, resulting in his death at Mpilo hospital.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case last Friday.

‘'The five are Tawanda Mhazo (23) Erick Moyo (25) Rusher Jimela (65) Lovington Sibanda (64) and Garikai Mhazo (53)  all of Upper Rangemore, Umguza.

It is alleged that on January 26 around 2am Mhazo was asleep in his house when he was awakened by a loud sound from the door.  He went to check outside and saw Waitor Moyo, the now deceased, who was naked and armed with a hoe trying to break the door.

Moyo then allegedly fled from the scene after he realised that he had been noticed.

He later returned with an axe and started chopping the door prompting Mhazo to call for help from his four neighbours who are now his co-accused.

"They apprehended Moyo and assaulted him using sticks and other unknown objects all over his body, and thereafter took him to the police station.

Mhazo reported a case of malicious damage to his property to police officers.  Moyo was later taken to Mpilo Hospital where he died at around 5:45 am.

Ncube urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands, but to assist in apprehending criminals by taking them to the nearest police stations.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Murder, #Zim,

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7715 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8044 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days