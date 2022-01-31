Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zacc gets tough on AG reports non-compliance

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022 at 05:45hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has said it will start implementing recommendations made by the Auditor-General (AG) Mildred Chiri in her reports that expose massive corruption in government ministries, departments and parastatals.

Speaking at Zacc's inaugural accounting and financial reporting seminar last Friday, the anti-graft body's deputy chairperson, Kuziva Murapa said their investigations had shown that most public institutions were ignoring the recommendations instead of acting on them.

"AG reports, which list misdemeanours have not received the serious attention they deserve from the institutions audited. I say so because according to internal audit reports received from some public institutions on implementation of the AG's recommendations we had requested, they revealed gross non-compliance with implementation of the AG's recommendations," Murapa said.

The failure by some public institutions to implement the AG's recommendations has resulted in massive loss of public funds at public entities that are funded by taxpayers.

"The non-implementation of the AG's recommendations has seen millions of dollars of undelivered goods that had been identified in the AG's audits not being followed up and recovered. This resulted in a huge loss to the public entities and taxpayers who fund these entities," Murapa said.

Zacc commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane said the anti-graft body had developed a toolkit to monitor implementation of the AG's recommendations.

"Thorough spot checks and system reviews carried out by the compliance and systems review department, the AG and internal auditors' findings, Zacc developed a prevention of corruption toolkit which comprises a risk management policy, due diligence policy, information security policy, gifts and donations policy, unsolicited proposals/bids policy, anti-fraud and anti-corruption policy, whistleblower and complaints handling policy, code of ethics; council/service charter integrity committee, anti-corruption desk and anti-corruption champion," she said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Zacc, #Report

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7716 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8044 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days