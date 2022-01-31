Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean woman charged with growing mbanje in Botswana

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022 at 05:46hrs | Views
A Zimbabwean national in Botswana has appeared in a Francistown court charged with cultivating cannabis in her backyard.

Melody Nkomo (37), an illegal immigrant in that country, was nabbed after the police found several cannabis plants growing in her backyard garden. She did not have a permit.

The police were reportedly patrolling the streets in Area 9, Monarch location when they received a tip-off from a resident on March 9 last year about the plants.

Last week on Friday, Nkomo appeared before Francistown chief magistrate Mareledi Dipateand. She refused to answer questions asked by the State.

At the close of the State case, Dipateand said Nkomo had a case to answer.

Due to her refusal to answer questions or cross examine witnesses, the State case was closed and the magistrate said he would deliver judgment on February 11.

During trial, the first State witness, Constable Gomolemo Kinnear, a member of the Special Support Group in the Botswana Police Service (BPS), told the court that after they received a tip-off, they went to Nkomo's place and she took them to the back of the yard where they found tomatoes and the cannabis plants.

Nkomo admitted that she was the owner of the garden, adding that she believed that all the plants in her garden were tomatoes.

"We later uprooted the plants that we suspected were cannabis and took them to the police station in the company of Nkomo," Kinnear told the court.

When asked to cross-examine Kinnear, Nkomo said she had no questions for the police officer.

Nkomo also refused to question BPS forensic scientist Moment Ogotseng whose testimony was that he examined the plants and concluded that they were cannabis.

She also refused to cross examine another witness, Constable Bright Lithembo after his testimony.

In June last year, Nkomo was fined 1 500 pula for having entered Botswana illegally.

However, she could not be sentenced to imprisonment because she had spent more than six months in remand prison.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Zacc, #Report

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7716 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8044 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days