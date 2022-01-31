Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Rights groups urge govt to issue ID cards

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022 at 05:46hrs | Views
Human rights groups have urged the government to enable communities throughout the country to access national identity cards, as failure to do so will disenfranchise the youth in the elections expected next year.

This came out during a symposium on access to documentation held at the weekend in Gweru, which was organised by ZimRights.

The country is set to hold general elections in 2023 amid revelations that less than 3 000 new voters were registered to vote in 2021.

Vostile Creative Trust director Trust Malvern Daka told delegates at the symposium that there was need for young people to access national identity cards so that they are able to register to vote.

"There is need for community awareness by all stakeholders to ensure that people have access to national documents.  There is also need for the Registrar-General's office to decentralise their offices to ensure that people in remote areas also access identity cards.

"First time voters, especially those born around 2000 need to exercise their right to take part in electoral processes," he said.

Daka called for realignment of the country's laws to ensure that people that were born in Zimbabwe by foreign parents labelled "aliens"can also enjoy the right to vote.

"There are still a lot of barriers in accessing IDs such as centralisation of offices, language barriers, and lack of technological advancements, thereby limiting access to documentation," he said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Lumpy, #Skin, #Binga

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7716 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8044 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days