Khupe, Mwonzora in dogfight over money

THE fight to access $149 million from the government between MDC-T leaders Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora has spilled into the courts with the former Deputy Prime Minister insisting that she was the rightful recipient of the money under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.This was after Mwonzora declared himself the leader of the MDC Alliance, which resulted in Khupe claiming the MDC-T leadership.Khupe has now approached the High Court claiming that she is the MDC-T president and on that basis must get $149 million from the government.She is now seeking an interdict to prohibit the government from disbursing $149 850 000 due to Mwonzora's faction in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act (Chapter 2:11) to any other political party or person.According to an Extraordinary Government Gazette published last week, Zanu-PF received $350 million and the MDC-T got $149 million under the Act.Mwonzora, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube were cited as respondents."First respondent cannot lawfully receive the $149 850 000 it being the money due to the second applicant in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act," her application read."It would be a travesty of justice if first respondent, who is the leader and president of a different political party, would receive and superintend over finances of the MDC-T after opting out of it."It would be in the interest of justice that the disbursement of funds due to the MDC-T be channelled to the MDC-T and that Mwonzora be interdicted from receiving the same on behalf of MDC-T."Khupe wants Mwonzora to be stopped from spending or using such funds "for any purpose whatsoever"."… recipient be and is hereby ordered to keep such funds safe and intact," Khupe said.She said the MDC Alliance was not entitled to receive the $149 million as per the Political Parties (Finance) Act."It would be unlawful for the MDC Alliance to benefit from such funding as it did not garner 29% of the total votes cast in the 2018 general elections. Such unlawfulness needs to be urgently interdicted," she said.Mwonzora is yet to file his response.