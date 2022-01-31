Latest News Editor's Choice


Brothers stab 2 to death over woman

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022
TWO brothers from Silobela allegedly ganged up and stabbed two imbibers to death in a major fight over a woman.

The tragic incident occurred at Crossroads Business Centre on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Blessed Sibanda (25) of Madhambi Village under Chief Malisa and Hillary Maphosa (21) Simangeta Village.

The two suspects are Talcott Mupasi (25) and Agape Munashe (21).

"The suspects are alleged to be brothers resident at the Business Centre," Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said.

Mahoko said a misunderstanding arose between Blessed Sibanda and Talcott Mupasi over a girlfriend.

"The argument degenerated into a fist fight. Agape Munashe Mupasi intervened and started beating Sibanda. Talcott produced a knife and stabbed Sibanda at the back and he fell down. Hillary Maphosa intervened trying to stop the melee but was also stabbed. The other one, Nqaba Ndlovu aged 26,btried as well to stop the fight but was stabbed again on the chest by Talcott. The two accused persons fled leaving the three lying down in pools of blood," Mahoko said.

"The three injured men were rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital where Sibanda and Maphosa were pronounced dead while Ndlovu is still admitted and is receiving treatment. The two suspects were arrested and are in Police custody," said Mahoko.

