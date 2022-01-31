Zimbabwean music producer making waves in Canada

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CANADIAN-BASED Zimbabwean multi-talented artiste Tanaka "Tan Up" Chinyadza is making waves in his adopted nation.Also known as Your Girls Favourite DJ, Tan Up told NewsDay Life & Style that his music interest dates back to the tender age of six and has worked hard over the years to get his sound heard."I looked at my name and thought hey, the phrase Tan Up and Turn Up sounds quite similar so I stuck to it with the aim of getting people turned up," he said.As he tries to distinguish himself from others and remain relevant in a foreign land, Tan Up said he had grown interested in house music such that he is now an amapiano producer."With this amapiano genre I can say we are slowly getting there. As producers we, however, I still need to push, but the sound is out there. We just need to keep perfecting our art," he said.Having collaborated with some local artistes, Tan Up said he was looking forward to more collaborations."I have collaborated with Andy Muridzo, Rextan, Shayne, Aurah Ariko, Zee Beats and Tate Vee who are all great musicians in their own capacity. They have recognised my vision and shared their talent with me," he said."The future of music to me is globalisation, so my aim is to discover more talent in Zimbabwe and unveil it to the world."My future desire is to inspire other artistes through my work and get Zimbabwean music inhabiting every corner of the world."Tan Up said as a way of exposing local talent beyond borders and giving back to his home country, he had also been influential in unearthing Zimbabwean artistes and introducing them to the Canadian showbiz scene.He said his music could be found on all digital platforms and people could follow and check out his instagram @no.beard to stay updated on anything he would be up to.