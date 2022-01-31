Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chinamasa appointed acting Zimra boss

by Staff reporter
31 Jan 2022 at 15:34hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Board today informed stakeholders and the public of the appointment of Ms Regina Chinamasa as the Acting Commissioner General of the Authority with effect from 1 February 2022, while the Board is processing the recruitment of the substantive Commissioner General.

Commissioner Chinamasa takes over from Mr Masaire who is retiring from the Authority effective 31 January 2022.

Ms Chinamasa is a tax expert with over 28 years of diverse experience in the field of revenue mobilisation and enforcement of compliance to fiscal laws.

Currently Ms Chinamasa is the Commissioner for Revenue Assurance in which position she is credited for introducing various processes that are plugging revenue leakages through modern investigative and compliance systems. She also has vast experience in domestic taxes and customs and excise fields.

Ms Chinamasa started her career as a Tax Assessor in 1994 in the then Department of Taxes and joined the Investigation Division of ZIMRA at its inception in 2001.

She moved to Customs and Excise in 2011 as Head of Compliance and Risk Management. She was part of the team that introduced the authorised economic operators (AEOs) trade facilitation, post clearance audits among other innovations.

From 2014, she moved to Domestic Taxes and served in various leadership roles from Head level to acting as Commissioner Domestic Taxes between 2016 and 2018.

During her career, she led various strategic and transformative initiatives and processes which resulted in improved stakeholder engagements, improved compliance levels and reinforcement and strengthening of revenue collection processes of the Authority.

The ZIMRA Board wishes Ms Chinamasa the best in her new role as Acting Commissioner General.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7721 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8048 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days