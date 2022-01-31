Willard Katsande makes an underwear drop

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BUSINESS is booming for Sekhukhune United star Willard Katsande and as a result, the Zimbabwean has now expanded his catalogue to include some stylish Boss Ya Mboka underwear.Katsande's clothing line has made waves since it was launched and various PSL ballers including Eric Matoho, Sipho Mbule and Ramahlwe Mphahlele have all been seen sporting the label.The former Kaizer Chiefs star has now extended his offering by introducing some men's underwear.Scroll through the gallery above to see Willard Katsande's new men's underwear rangeThere's no telling how far Katsande's business will go, but by the looks of things, it is undoubtedly growing from strength to strength – as is evident by their increased offering.His three-pack underwear comes in various colours including blue, black, white and orange, and its waist gutter is fashionably branded with the Boss Ya Mboka logo.The undies range comes as a bit of a surprise because who would have thought that it would the case? He now adds to his t-shirts, shirts, sweatpants, dresses, and skirts range – thus leaving a lot of anticipation to which kind of clothing items he will introduce next.