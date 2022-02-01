Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Gukurahundi survivors vote for Zanu-PF out of fear'

by Staff reporter
01 Feb 2022 at 05:31hrs | Views
HUMAN rights pressure group Ibhetshu LikaZulu has claimed that Gukurahundi survivors voted for the ruling Zanu-PF party in the past elections out of fear of a repeat of the genocide.

The pressure group said each election since the early 1980s had brought sad memories of the massacre to the survivors and their families.

An estimated 20 000 civilians in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces were killed by State security agents between 1982 and 1987 on suspicion of harbouring PF-Zapu insurgents.

"The Gukurahundi victims have not been voting for Zanu-PF because they love it, they were voting for the ruling party because of fear of a repeat of atrocities," Ibhetshu LikaZulu co-ordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo told Southern Eye yesterday, adding that voting for Zanu-PF had become a survival tactic as some had been denied food aid after being perceived as opposition supporters.

"It is like a woman who stays with a man who raped and impregnated her. But because of poverty and fear, that woman submits herself to that man, that is what is happening. None of the Gukurahundi victims votes for Zanu-PF voluntarily," he said.

One of the Gukurahundi victims from Silobela, who declined to be named, said: "It's painful to vote for people who tortured us. We are just voting for Zanu-PF for the sake of accessing free stuff like health and food since we can't even access proper jobs. It's really painful. We fear being victimised again."

Another Gukurahundi victim, who identified himself as Ndlangamandla, said he had had enough of Zanu-PF intimidation and would vote for the opposition in the March 26 by-elections.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa yesterday declined to comment on the issue.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has pledged to address the issue by facilitating issuance of identification documents to the survivors, but the victims insist on compensation and prosecution of perpetrators.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7721 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8049 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days