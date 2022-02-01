Latest News Editor's Choice


Pauline Njini releases Sabela video

by Staff reporter
01 Feb 2022
BULAWAYO-BASED gospel artiste, Pauline Njini says she is happy that her music is being well received by fans and getting airplay on local radio stations.

Njini recently released a new single titled Sabela that has an accompanying video and is available on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon music and YouTube.

She told NewsDay Life &Style that the song Sabela is about her personal relationship with Jesus.

"I have had many times whereby I have concentrated on the things of the world and forgot about my relationship with Him, so this song is all about relationship with Jesus," she said.

"Sabela is all about opening the doors of your heart to Jesus."

Njini said spreading the word of God through music inspired her to be a musician as music appeals to many people.

"Some of my songs that are mainly being played on radio include Vulela Masango, Ekhaya and my new single Sabela," she said.

"I am currently working on an album which will be released this year. I encourage up-and-coming artists even though the journey is not smooth, not to give up on their dreams and always strive to give people your best."

Njini, who has a single album on her sleeve and four singles, launched her musical career in 2018.

Last year she received her first award nomination at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards under the Best Gospel Artist category.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
