3 top Zanu-PF officials face disciplinary action

by Staff reporter

THREE Zanu-PF officials in Manicaland province have been barred from carrying out party activities and ordered to appear before a disciplinary committee on charges of fuelling factionalism, disregarding orders and inciting intra-party violence.These include the party's Makoni district co-ordinating committee chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa, Phillip Guyo from Buhera North and Ngonidzashe Mudekunye from Buhera South.Nyakuedzwa, who narrowly lost the provincial chairmanship to Mike Madiro, is facing allegations of fanning factionalism and refusing to take orders from the provincial executive.Mudekunye is accused of forming parallel structures in Buhera South, while Guyo is accused of challenging William Mutomba.They have also been accused of organising demonstrations against Madiro's executive.The prohibition order letters, dated January 29, 2022, were signed by provincial secretary for legal affairs, and the secretary for the disciplinary committee Misheck Mugadza.The disciplinary hearing is on Monday."This letter serves a notice for you to appear before the provincial disciplinary committee on February 7, 2022 to answer to the following allegations: disobeying lawful or official instruction such as ordering district co-ordinator not to collect registers of elected district executives from the provincial office," the letter read."Refusing to sign handover takeover of registers to central committee delegation of comrade Joseph Chinotimba and Getrude Mutandi as per commissariat Circular No 13 of 2021."They are also accused of manipulating district registers and organising demonstrations against the provincial leadership during the party's provincial elections in December last year."Please take note in terms of provisions of the party constitution, this notice acts as a prohibition order, which means you are not authorised to carry out your party duties until the matter is discharged," the letter added.