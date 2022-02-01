Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cash wrangle nearly turns fatal

by Staff reporter
01 Feb 2022 at 05:33hrs | Views
A 28-YEAR-OLD Harare man was yesterday remanded in custody to February 14 for attempted murder after he stabbed his friend on the head following a row over money.

Bernard Mathemba was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini.

He stands accused of stabbing Charles Chikumbindi on January 1 this year.

Chikumbindi sustained a cut on the head and a medical affidavit will be produced in court as evidence.

Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the State.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Fatal, #Cash, #Wrangle

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7726 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8052 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days