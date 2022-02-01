Cash wrangle nearly turns fatal

News / Local

A 28-YEAR-OLD Harare man was yesterday remanded in custody to February 14 for attempted murder after he stabbed his friend on the head following a row over money.Bernard Mathemba was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini.He stands accused of stabbing Charles Chikumbindi on January 1 this year.Chikumbindi sustained a cut on the head and a medical affidavit will be produced in court as evidence.Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the State.