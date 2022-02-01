Highway robbers wreak havoc in Mashonaland East

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Chivhu, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a gang of four people linked to a spate of armed robberies along the highways.The suspects are believed to be using an unregistered dark Honda Civic vehicle, and targeting travellers along the Chivhu-Murambinda and Chivhu-Mupandawana highways.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii said: "As police, we are looking for four male suspects using an unregistered Honda Civic vehicle to rob travellers and other motorists in Chivhu. We also discourage members of the public to board mushikashikas or pirate taxis, but to use public service vehicles that are affiliated to Zupco. We are appealing to anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to alert law enforcers."According to police, on January 30, 2022, at around midnight, Carlos Mangwanya (48) and Joseph Chipuramhura (29) boarded the suspects' vehicle which had four male occupants, going towards Murambinda.After travelling for about a kilometre along the Chivhu-Murambinda Highway, the driver made a U-turn and stopped the vehicle.They robbed the passengers and undressed them before driving towards Chivhu.On the same night, they waylaid motorist Silas Chamboko along the Chivhu-Mupandawana Highway, robbed and undressed him.