'Chamisa will liberate Africa'

by Staff reporter
01 Feb 2022 at 05:34hrs | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has sensationally claimed that his party will win the 2023 plebiscite and liberate the African continent from "powerful politicians" pillaging its natural resources.

Chamisa said this yesterday in an interview with the Nigerian Green Savannah Diplomatic Cable magazine.

He said a 2023 electoral victory was crucial, hence his party, dubbed the yellow movement, was embarking on massive voter education and mobilisation campaign to secure a 2023 win.

"The future is what we are charting now, Citizens Coalition for Change, which has engulfed cities and villages, yellow everywhere," Chamisa said.

"People are excited, people are electric, the mood is great, it's yellow everywhere. The nation has turned yellow. The yellow revolution is unstoppable, people are committed, people want change, they want to see victory, people are hopeful. The yellow revolution will not only lead to the emancipation of Zimbabwe, but the whole of Africa. People will realise their own sovereignty and sanctity."

He will, for the second time, contest the presidency in the 2023 polls after losing to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the disputed 2018 polls.

The newly-formed CCC is targeting six million votes to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

"It is going to make a difference. Like I said earlier, it is rooted in the citizens. It is about the citizens. If you look at politics in Africa, citizens have been robbed of their dignity, they have been robbed of their authority and even responsibility. The politicians have become too powerful, while the citizens have become too weak. That is our fight," Chamisa said.

"We want to make sure that one day, you will have a situation where the citizen is very powerful and the politician is very weak and subject to the control, dictates and command of the citizens.

"That is our dream and our ideal. But more importantly, our fight is about transformation. We think we will do a better job with the kind of mobilisation by citizens who understand what the issues are. It is a coalition of citizens because we are having citizens coming together to fight for change. "

On Sunday, Zanu-PF officials, Godwills Masimirembwa (Harare provincial chairperson), youth league secretary Tendai Chirau and deputy national political commissar Omega Hungwe vowed that the CCC party would be barred from using the colour yellow.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days