'Khupe on G40 mission to destroy MDC-T'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has claimed that his former deputy Thokozani Khupe, who recently declared herself as the new leader of MDC-T, was on a Zanu-PF G40 faction mission to divide the MDC-T party.The G40 was a Zanu-PF faction during the late former President Robert Mugabe's era.In an interview with Gweru-based local radio station, 98.4FM yesterday, Mwonzora said Khupe was misled by former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, and some political analysts to believe that she could declare herself the MDC-T leader.Mwonzora suspended Khupe from the MDC-T after she claimed that she was the new leader as Mwonzora had claimed the presidency of the MDC Alliance."There was a lot of advice coming from Jonathan Moyo, some lawyers like Alex Magaisa and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono to her. These are people who are on record of never advising anybody correctly. Their advice has always ended in disaster. We are sad, of course, as a party that the situation has come to that, and that our vice-president (Khupe) has made that decision," he said.Mwonzora described Khupe's move to split the party as unconstitutional."Khupe declared a split which is not provided for in the constitution of MDC-T, the national Constitution, and you don't find it in any law in Zimbabwe or any practice in Zimbabwe."So what we said in the national council three days ago was to declare that she was no longer our member, not that it's us who had expelled her. The person who triggered the move was her, not us."But Khupe's spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu described Mwonzora's utterances as mere speculation."The allegations by Mwonzora point to a man gasping for facts and we have no time to respond to such village gossip. The method in his madness is that by name dropping those names, he will gain favour from his handlers Zanu-PF," he said."Mwonzora is not that person to lecture people about the Constitution, and before he talks about the split announced by Khupe, he must first tell where it is in the MDC-T constitution that there is a first and second deputy president."Ndlovu said Mwonzora long fired himself from the MDC-T by writing to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on January 3, informing them that he was the leader of the MDC Alliance.