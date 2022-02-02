Latest News Editor's Choice


8 Zimbabweans on Interpol wanted list

by Staff reporter
02 Feb 2022
EIGHT Zimbabweans, including a Bulawayo woman who is charged for fraud and corruption, are currently on the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) most wanted list for allegedly committing serious crimes.

The eight are part of 7 443 criminals from a number of countries worldwide who are on the Red List of Interpol, an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Those on the notice are accused of committing offences ranging from murder, terrorism, corruption, human trafficking and escaping lawful custody. Of the eight Zimbabweans on the red notice, two are females and six are males.

Moreblessing Mavuso (47) from Bulawayo is on the run after committing fraud and corruption cases. Mavuso is 1,62 metres tall, has black hair and black eyes. She speaks IsiNdebele, SeSwati and English.

Another wanted person is Miriam Bwanali (41) who was born in 1980 and escaped from Zimbabwe in 2020. She originally comes from Makonde in Mashonaland West Province and was charged for kidnapping. She allegedly kidnapped a child at Montagu Spar in Harare's Avenues in 2020.

While in the shop, Bwanali allegedly gave the mother US$42 and a pack of pampers before telling her to join the queue and pay for them, and she complied. The court heard that as the complainant approached the till, Bwanali slowly walked towards the door and fled with the child.

The baby was found in Murombedzi, and police arrested her husband Gift Chemhuru, who was also wanted in connection with theft and motor vehicle offences.

Bwanali managed to escape during the police raid and skipped the country to South Africa. Bwanali was also implicated in the kidnapping of two other children, a boy and a girl, who were rescued in Mutoko where she was alleged to have taken them for safekeeping at a relative's homestead.

Bornface Madunusa (35) of Gokwe is wanted for murder, he has been on the run since 2018. He was a soldier based at 5 Infantry Brigade in Kwekwe when he allegedly murdered his 28-year-old wife, Eunice Marimbire by strangling her with a rope over infidelity.

He murdered his wife at their home in Mkoba 7 before fleeing from the scene, leaving the body lying on the floor and covered with blankets.

The other people who are on the red notice are Xolani Dube (27) from Tjitji in Plumtree and Tumelo Moyo (27) from Gwanda wanted for escaping from lawful custody in Botswana. Andrew Ndlovu (31) from Gweru is also wanted for house robbery and murder.

Travor Manata (43) originates from Hwedza is also wanted for committing murder. Lastly, Tanaka Rusike (34) from Gweru is still on the run since December 2017 after allegedly killing his wife in cold blood and leaving their six-month-old son suckling from the corpse.

