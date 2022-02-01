Latest News Editor's Choice


Employee found dead in car after payment row

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 44-year-old Harare man was found dead in his vehicle on Monday, some weeks after he was assaulted by his employer for demanding money.

The suspect, aged 35, has since been arrested in connection with the case.

He is accused of assaulting the victim with a wooden plank all over his body who sustained a swollen head and several injuries all over his body.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP urges the public to promptly report all cases of violence to the police and seek medical attention when necessary," he said. "On January 3, 2022 at about 1600 hours, a Harare man aged 44 was assaulted by a wooden plank all over the body by his employer aged 35 after he had demanded some money from him.

"The victim sustained a swollen head and several injuries all over the body but did not report the matter to the police or seek medical attention. On January 31, 2022 at about 0600hours, the victim was found dead in a stationary vehicle."

Police suspect that the victim could have died as a result of the injuries sustained after being assaulted.

Investigations are still in progress.

Source - The Herald
