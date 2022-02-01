Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FROM next Monday e-passports that were launched by President Mnangagwa in December last year will be accepted as an official travel document at all ports of entry, the Civil Registry Department (CRD) has announced.

Issuance of electronic passports began on January 18 as the CRD took heed of the Government's directive to smoothen the process of acquiring travel documents which hitherto was mired in corrupt tendencies and bureaucracy.

The launch of the e-passport and the state-of-the-art passport enrolment centre, is in line with the Government's vision for a modern and digitalised economy.

Strategic investment in key areas of the digital economy is seen as a critical way of Zimbabwe keeping pace with the dynamic and technological environment.

Addressing the media yesterday, Acting Registrar-General, Mr Henry Machiri, said the roll-out of the travel documents has begun in earnest.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage through the Civil Registry Department commenced issuance of electronic passports (e-passports) at Central Registry in Harare on January 18, 2022.

"Members of the public and all our valued stakeholders are therefore advised that the e-passport will be usable at all our ports of entry and exit with effect from Monday February 7, 2022.

"The nation will be kept informed on any further developments surrounding the ongoing implementation of the e-passport," said Mr Machiri.

When he launched the e-passports, President Mnangagwa said the rolling out of the travel document dovetails with the National Development Strategy-1 objective of modernising the economy through the use of ICTs and digital technology.

The production of the e-passport ushered the country's entry into the era of smart technology in travel and identification documents and conforms with the dictates of regional and international conventions, protocols and treaties that Zimbabwe is party to, particularly those relating to civil and travel documents.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation Convention requires that member states take measures to ensure the integrity, authenticity and security of travel and identity documents.

The e-passport will be machine readable to eradicate counterfeits.

"Our people are set to benefit immensely with the introduction of the e-passport through the enhanced security standards at our ports of entry and exit," President Mnangagwa said during the launch last year.

"The key features of the new e-passport include, among others, an electronic cover with a chip, a security thread fully embedded in the inner booklet pages, as well as unique pages of the passport, each chronicling a story about Zimbabwe's rich cultural heritage and major tourist attractions."

The enhanced security features are expected to boost authorities' quest in fighting cross-border organised crimes and illegal migration and maintain the integrity of the country's immigration system.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying the Government was committed to ensuring that every citizen has easy access to vital civil registration and travel documents.

He said he was alive to the challenges people had been experiencing in acquiring travel and other official documents, resulting in the accumulation of a huge backlog.

The implementation of the biometric system is now at full throttle and is expected to culminate in increased production of not just e-passports, but also national identity cards, birth certificates, entry visas as well as residence permits.

The era of long queues and corrupt tendencies in the issuance of vital civil registration documents is set to be eradicated by this system.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7731 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8058 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days