Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T president Mr Douglas Mwonzora has recalled his estranged former deputy Dr Thokozani Khupe from Parliament and described her as having "anger management issues."

But Dr Khupe immediately shot back at her former ally, during a press conference in Harare, where she clung to her claim that she is the bona fide leader of the main opposition party and expressed indignation at the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, for accepting her recall from the august house.

Last week, the Government through the Political Parties Finance Act disbursed funds to both Zanu-PF and the MDC-T as prescribed by the law but despite her spirited claims, Dr Khupe got nothing.

"I am the leader of the opposition in Parliament. I pleaded with the Minister of Justice (Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi to treat both formations in an equal manner (regarding funds). Giving money to Mwonzora is unjustified inequality and unfair practice. I have been discriminated against because I am a woman. I am being victimised and cannot breathe," said Dr Khupe.

She said Mr Mwonzora had no locus standi to recall her and receive money from Government as he is now the leader of the MDC-Alliance.

"Mwonzora has violated the constitution of the party. It therefore follows that the President cannot be at the centre of a constitutional transgression," she added.

The High Court in Bulawayo is today set to hear an application by Dr. Khupe challenging Mr Mwonzora's political credibility to receive the funds.

Mr Mwonzora, however, took a dig at Dr Khupe saying she was "ill-advised".

"Dr. Khupe does not know what she is saying. She has anger management issues. Funds for political parties are not disbursed based on the disgruntlement of individuals. The MDC-Alliance I am leading is not a political party so it is incapable of having a president. The president of the MDC-T is the leader of the MDC-Alliance as was Morgan Tsvangirai, Chamisa, Khupe and now myself," said Mr. Mwonzora.

According to Mr Mwonzora, Dr. Khupe chaired two meetings of the MDC-Alliance to which she was supposed to be the then leader.

"She does not seem to know she was in Parliament under the MDC-Alliance banner of 2018 after she took over from Thabitha Khumalo. She absolutely has no case. She will not get anything."

Dr. Khupe was suspended from the MDC-T early last month. Before challenging her suspension, she later announced a split of the party on January 21, subsequently, writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Hon Ziyambi that she was leader of MDC-T hence her faction was eligible to receive funds from the Political Parties Finance Act.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Khupe, #Parly, #Mwonzora

Most Popular In 7 Days