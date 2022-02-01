Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER Bantu Rovers owner Methembe Ndlovu is on cloud nine following his appointment as head coach of Trinity College men's football team in the United States of America.Mayor, as Ndlovu is known in local football circles, was appointed last Friday and takes over from Mike Pilger, who retired.Ndlovu, the last coach to lead Highlanders to the Premier Soccer League title in 2006, joins the College from Penn State University where he served as associate head coach in the women's team."Trinity College is a premier educational institution and competes within one of the most competitive soccer leagues at the college level.I am honoured to be given the responsibility to lead the men's soccer programme. I feel very excited and prepared for the challenge.I am fortunate and thankful to have worked alongside so many great people who have inspired me and from whom I have learned so much.From the time Ali ‘Baba' Dube took me from TD Cosmos to Highlanders, to when Bobby Clark first brought me to the United States, through all my years at Bantu Rovers and when Jeff Cook brought me back to the States, I have learned from great coaches, players and administrators.I am excited to have the opportunity to share all I have picked up along the way with the team here at Trinity College," said Ndlovu during an interview with Chronicle Sport from his base in the United States.He said his objective was to build on the accomplishment of those that came before him, adding that Trinity College has a reputation of academic and athletic excellence and as such, he wants to see his team reflecting exactly that. It is Ndlovu's wish to one day have talented Zimbabwean players joining him at the College."Trinity College has a real commitment to diversity. I very much hope to have the opportunity to welcome talented student-athletes from Zimbabwe and around the globe. I would encourage talented scholar athletes to apply. It's a great environment," he said.Trinity College plays in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (Nescac). Ndlovu earned his bachelor's degree from Dartmouth in 1997 where he starred on the pitch for the Big Green.He went on to a professional career that saw him spend six years with the Albuquerque Geckos, Highlanders and the Boston Bulldogs.In addition, Ndlovu earned nine international caps with the Warriors between 1997 and 1999. He started his coaching career as a player assistant coach with the Cape Cod Crusaders, then of the PDL, in 2002.In his first season as head coach in 2003, he led the Crusaders to the 2003 PDL National Championship. He then joined the PDL Indiana Invaders as general manager and head coach.A holder of the USSF B Licence, he was voted the 2004 PDL National Coach of the Year. That year, Ndlovu also served as a volunteer assistant coach with the University of Notre Dame men's team under one of his mentors, the legendary Clark.Ndlovu was also the Zimbabwe national Under-20 men's head coach from 2007 to 2010, and guided them to the Cosafa championship in 2007 and to the Cosafa silver medal in 2008.