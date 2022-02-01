Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BUDGETARY allocations for chiefs to roll out Gukurahundi programmes have been approved and disbursement is expected to commence shortly, giving impetus to the national healing exercise.

For the first time post the Gukurahundi era, Government will be providing traditional leaders with funding for programmes aimed at resolving the emotional issue.

Financing of the Gukurahundi programmes will be managed by the Office of the President and Cabinet following release of funds by Treasury.

President Mnangagwa in his Unity Day message, in December, said solving the Gukurahundi issue was his personal mission as he wants to heal the nation from its dark past.

The President said traditional leaders should be given time to resolve the issue as they can better engage with affected communities who are their subjects.

The 1980s conflict affected many people in Matabeleland region and parts of the Midlands.

Noting that some Gukurahundi victims do not have national identity documents in violation of their rights, President Mnangagwa instructed the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ministry to forego bottlenecks that were inhibiting citizens, especially victims of Gukurahundi, from the documents.

Chiefs have started compiling a database of members of the public in their communities without IDs after which they invite the registry department to process the documents.

Chiefs were last month expected to conduct a conflict resolution capacity building workshop so that they can map how the they will conduct the Gukurahundi hearings. However, they could not conduct the capacity building workshop as the budget had not been approved.

Government has since assured them that resources are available and will soon be released so that they carry out their mandate.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Treasury started disbursing funding for the financing of Government programmes about a week ago, following the 2022 National Budget's approval.

"We provided the secretariat, but the funding comes through the Office of the President and Cabinet. I think it is an issue of budget, the Act was signed early this year and disbursement started a week ago," he said.

Minister Ziyambi could not be drawn into revealing the amount that has been allocated to the chiefs' programme.
National Council of Chiefs deputy president Chief Mtshana said once the money has been released, their programmes will start.

"We need funding to pay for the chiefs' accommodation, food and travelling. So, we need quite a substantial amount of money. If we get the money, we will start planning," said Chief Mtshana.

He said there is a need to expedite resource allocation so that the public do not lose hope on Government's commitment in addressing emotive issues.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7731 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8058 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days