'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Wellington Magura has urged party members in Kwekwe District to unite and rally behind those elected to represent the party in the March 26 by- elections.He made the remarks while addressing party supporters during an inter-district meeting held at the Kwekwe District headquarters on Tuesday.Magura's remarks follow the disqualification of Cdes Energy ‘Dhala' Ncube and Kandros Mugabe who intended to stand in the Kwekwe Central Constituency by-election.The two were disqualified days before the primary elections on allegations of dragging the name of the party into disrepute through violence and vote buying.The disqualification followed violence which broke out at the party headquarters last year.A third candidate, John Mapurazi, who is a former deputy mayor for the town was unopposed in the primary election following the disqualification of his two.Magura urged party members to put differences aside and rally behind Mapurazi saying the party was bigger than any individual."We are here today and I know some of you are disgruntled, but let me tell you that there is no individual who is bigger than the party. At the end of the day, Cdes Ncube and Mugabe had no option, but to obey the party policy and they had to stand down as ordered. This shows how much they regard the party instead of their individual capacities," said Magura.He hailed the two for their humbleness and urged them to rally behind Mapurazi."Let me thank the two for being humble and realising that they are not bigger than the party. They did not complain, but went on to continue working tirelessly for the party. The party remains bigger than us all, if we realise that we will win the 2023 elections resoundingly," he said.Magura reminded the supporters that the main purpose was garnering votes for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF come 2023.He urged all those who had joined camps either belonging to Ncube or Bishop Mugabe to rally behind Mapurazi."There is no one belonging to Ncube, or anyone belonging to Mugabe, we are now one belonging to Zanu-PF. Let us all put our weight behind Mapurazi and we will win the constituency. It is high time we take our constituency back," said Magura.Cdes Ncube and Mugabe pledged their support for Mapurazi."We are all behind Mapurazi despite the disqualification. At the end of the day, no individual is bigger than the party so we are pursuing the main goal that is to work towards achieving five million votes for our president come 2023," said Ncube.Mugabe said they were united and behind Mapurazi."Let us all work towards supporting Mapurazi.We should bury our hatchets and continue serving the party. We should forget all about who belongs to which clan or that individual. We are working for the party and to achieve five million votes for President Mnangagwa in 2023," said Mugabe.