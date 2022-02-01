Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Central Committee member Wellington Magura has urged party members in Kwekwe District to unite and rally behind those elected to represent the party in the March 26 by- elections.

He made the remarks while addressing party supporters during an inter-district meeting held at the Kwekwe District headquarters on Tuesday.

Magura's remarks follow the disqualification of Cdes Energy ‘Dhala' Ncube and Kandros Mugabe who intended to stand in the Kwekwe Central Constituency by-election.

The two were disqualified days before the primary elections on allegations of dragging the name of the party into disrepute through violence and vote buying.

The disqualification followed violence which broke out at the party headquarters last year.

A third candidate, John Mapurazi, who is a former deputy mayor for the town was unopposed in the primary election following the disqualification of his two.

Magura urged party members to put differences aside and rally behind Mapurazi saying the party was bigger than any individual.

"We are here today and I know some of you are disgruntled, but let me tell you that there is no individual who is bigger than the party. At the end of the day, Cdes Ncube and Mugabe had no option, but to obey the party policy and they had to stand down as ordered. This shows how much they regard the party instead of their individual capacities," said Magura.

He hailed the two for their humbleness and urged them to rally behind Mapurazi.

"Let me thank the two for being humble and realising that they are not bigger than the party. They did not complain, but went on to continue working tirelessly for the party. The party remains bigger than us all, if we realise that we will win the 2023 elections resoundingly," he said.

Magura reminded the supporters that the main purpose was garnering votes for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF come 2023.

He urged all those who had joined camps either belonging to Ncube or Bishop Mugabe to rally behind Mapurazi.

"There is no one belonging to Ncube, or anyone belonging to Mugabe, we are now one belonging to Zanu-PF. Let us all put our weight behind Mapurazi and we will win the constituency. It is high time we take our constituency back," said Magura.

Cdes Ncube and Mugabe pledged their support for Mapurazi.

"We are all behind Mapurazi despite the disqualification. At the end of the day, no individual is bigger than the party so we are pursuing the main goal that is to work towards achieving five million votes for our president come 2023," said Ncube.

Mugabe said they were united and behind Mapurazi.

"Let us all work towards supporting Mapurazi.

We should bury our hatchets and continue serving the party. We should forget all about who belongs to which clan or that individual. We are working for the party and to achieve five million votes for President Mnangagwa in 2023," said Mugabe.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zanu-pf, #Party, #Big

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7730 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8058 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days