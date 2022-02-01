Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

News / Local

by Staff reporter

LAWYERS representing activists Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri on Wednesday successfully sought the postponement of their trial to Friday to allow their clients to retrieve a video aired on ZBC about their alleged abduction.Mamombe and Chimbiri who are represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Alec Muchadehama told chief magistrate Faith Mushure that they need to use the video as evidence in their application for referral of the case to the Constitutional Court.Deputy Prosecutor General Michael Reza did not oppose the application but told court the activists must also bring to court the producer of the video.The State alleges that on May 13, 2020, the two unlawfully and intentionally communicated to their relatives, friends and lawyers that they had been abducted.It is alleged that they told one detective Inspector Chafa that they were abducted. They are charged alongside Netsai Marova who skipped the border.The State alleges that the trio faked their abduction.