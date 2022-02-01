Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FOUR Harare City Council (HCC) employees on Wednesday appeared in court facing abuse of office charges.Addmore Guzha (54), Godknows Jembere (34), Memory Mapfumo(39) and Marjorie Mhizha (25) appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.They were remanded out of custody to February 24 pending a trial.The complainant in the case is Shepherd Hwande.Allegations are that the quartet corruptly transferred a commercial stand, stand number 19439 Mabvuku, in Harare where Hwande has been staying since 1997 to the new owner; Throne of Grace International Ministries Church.The four later wrote eviction letters addressed to Hwande who reported the case to police, leading to their arrest.Ruvimbo Matyatya represented the state.In an unrelated case, Israel Negande (25) who is a nurse aide at Siyakobvu Hospital in Kariba was arraigned before Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of possessing a leopard skin worth $2 308 400.Harare Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti sentenced Israel Negande (25) to six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to the offence..Anesu Matorofa represented the State.