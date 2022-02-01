4 notorious armed robbers arrested

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Mutare have arrested four armed robbers who terrorised Destiny of Africa Network residents of Lot 1 in Dangamvura in the eastern border city.Acting Manicaland police spokesperson assistant inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the arrest of Israel Murahwa, Dyllan Sithole, Collen Pearce and Innocent Matadi.Chinyoka said police are also investigating a spate of robbery cases linked to the quartet. They appeared before Mutare magistrate Langton Kata who remanded them in custody to February 10.The four are nursing injuries after they were beaten by residents in mob justice following their arrest.The robbers were arrested by Dangamvura police and the neighbourhood watch committee at around 01:30 in Destiny suburb of Lot 1 on January 30.The accused persons were using a Nissan BlueBird motor vehicle.They were found in possession of 3 dynamites, four fuse cables, two knives, two iron bars, one bolt cutter and a grinder.On January 29 at around 0100 hours, the criminals broke into Ezekiel Guti academy in Mutare and stole a wheelbarrow, groceries and school uniforms.