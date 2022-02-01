3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THREE soldiers appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing a murder charge.Kennedy Chipangura (32), Givemore Jonga (29) and Mbonisi Moyo (23) allegedly assaulted Blessing Kandido on January 16 following a misunderstanding over a missing satchel.Kandido died a few days later.Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda remanded the trio in custody to February 16 for trial.It is alleged that on December 24, 2021, the three left their satchel in the custody of Kandido for safe-keeping.On January 16, they went to collect the satchel from Kandido, but were told that he did not have it.They allegedly assaulted him severely. He reported the assault two days later.A few days later, his condition deteriorated and was admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he succumbed to the injuries.Ruvimbo Matyatya represented the State.