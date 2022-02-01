Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A MWENEZI farmer has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly stealing stray cattle belonging to his neighbour.Freeman Dube appeared before Mwenezi magistrate Honest Musiiwa facing stocktheft charges for stealing two beasts belonging to Joel Chitondo, another farmer.According to the State, sometime in 2017, Chitondo lost four of his cattle.However, sometime last year after a confrontation with his brother, who was the farm foreman, it was revealed that Dube had stolen the cattle, some of which were still at his farm.Chitondo, in the company of the police, went to Dube's farm, where they recovered one cow which bore the complainant's brand mark.The said cow had given birth to a calf, which bore Dube's tag and his particulars. Dube denied the charges.