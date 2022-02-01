Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Power Company Hwange 7 and 8 electricity expansion project will affect 636 families in Ingangula township in Hwange, instead of the 90 stated earlier.Project manager Forbes Chanakira yesterday told Southern Eye that 636 families will have to be relocated as the project has encroached onto their area."A total of 636 housing units will be built for the relocation of Ingangula township onto whose land the Hwange 7 and 8 Expansion project encroaches," Chanakira said."ZPC is on track to commission Unit 7 in November 2022 and Unit 8 in March 2023. Project progress is currently at 80,2%," he said.Meanwhile, the Hwange Local Board (HLB) and the FBC Building Society are planning to construct 700 houses in the coal mining town.This was after FBC Building Society was allocated stands to built houses by council in 2019.In a statement, FBC Building Society said it met HLB officials to discuss modalities of the project.The development was confirmed by HLB town secretary Ndumiso Mdlalose, who told Southern Eye that they discussed the project at the meeting."That was a planning meeting as the project is an on-going process; we are still at the planning stage," Mdlalose said.The housing project comes at a time when the local authority recently commissioned water reticulation projects at Empumalanga Phase 4 housing project as part of efforts to avail potable water to residents.Council has so far laid 2 536 metres of water pipes out of the required 6 374 metres.A total of 191 households and residential stands out of 508 have access to water."The plan is to do a waterline that connects to FBC Bank stands and others beyond," he said.