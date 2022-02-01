Latest News Editor's Choice


Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE has nabbed 24 355 motorists throughout the country after commencement of its operation targeting drivers of plate-less and unregistered vehicles early this year.

The operation started off with the arrest of 967 motorists on 15 January 2022.

"The operation is being conducted to account for criminals who are committing crimes using these plate-less, unregistered and unlicensed motor vehicles. We continue to warn all those with criminal intentions that we will be ruthless with them in ensuring that sanity prevails on our roads," police said in a statement on Wednesday.


They said on February 1, a total of 398 motorists were arrested for driving unlicensed, uninsured, and unregistered vehicles.

"The cumulative arrests now stand at 24 355," ZRP said.




The police say unregistered vehicles were being used to commit crimes such as robberies, murder, kidnapping and rape.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Police, #Car, #Blitz

