Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has accused the government of siding with MDC T leader, Douglas Mwonzora to help him outwit his political rivals using State institutions.Speaking at a press conference in Harare on Wednesday, Khupe said she was recalled from Parliament when it was not in session on Mwonzora's directive after he wrote to the Speaker of National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda.Mwonzora has since claimed that he was now the leader of the MDC Alliance.Khupe vowed to fight to the "last drop of" her blood to get ‘justice.'She accused Mudenda of siding with Mwonzora because he was a man, alleging that she was being discriminated against because of her gender.