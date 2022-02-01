Latest News Editor's Choice


ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) has appointed Robert Mubaiwa, Anymore Taruvinga and Tinashe Mapara as new heads of divisions for the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) and ZSE.

VFEX, which began trading in October 2020, is a division of the ZSE, which announced the senior appointments for both bourses yesterday.

In statement released yesterday, ZSE said the appointments were with effect from January 2022.

Mubaiwa will be the head of VFEX markets, Taruvinga will head of ZSE markets, while Mapara will lead the two bourses' depository services.

"Mubaiwa will be responsible for the VFEX primary and secondary markets which comprises new and existing listings, product development, market data, trading and operations," ZSE said.

"Taruvinga will be responsible for the ZSE primary and secondary markets, which comprises new and existing listings, product development, market data, trading and operations. Mapara is responsible for overseeing the smooth settlement of ZSE trades as well as safe custody of dematerialised securities deposited with the ZSE and VFEX central securities depository," ZSE said.

Mubaiwa holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK, is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and Public Accountants and Auditors Board of Zimbabwe.

He was previously head of Trading and Surveillance for ZSE and has 15 years' experience in capital markets and insurance.

Prior to this appointment, Mubaiwa was the head of trading and surveillance for ZSE.

ZSE said Taruvinga was a chartered financial analyst. He holds an MSc Finance and was formerly head of business development for the ZSE, with over 12 years' experience in the Zimbabwean financial services sector.

Mapara, who is also a chartered financial Analyst, holds a Bachelor of Com Finance and previously worked in various capacities within the capital markets including equities trading, asset management, and business development with over 10 years' experience in the Zimbabwean financial services sector.

