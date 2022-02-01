Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party yesterday moved to silence critics by threatening to impose local sanctions against its opponents and all persons it accuses of inviting Western sanctions against the party's leadership and government.

The party's youth league Affairs deputy secretary Tendai Chirau yesterday said plans were afoot to activate a local sanctions policy against government and ruling party critics.

"I think we should actually have local sanctions against such people who fight against the government. We must actually activate local sanctions against such people because of people who are against the aspirations of this country," Chirau said at the first session of the 2022 Zanu-PF youth league national executive meeting.

"The right to democracy should never be abused by people who want to work with those who are against the development of this country. How do you benefit from the government that you try everyday? Yes, the government has a responsibility to take care of you, but everyday, you are calling this government illegal and illegitimate."

The threats come amid concerns over shrinking democratic space, with critics warning that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration wanted to silence dissenting voices through a raft of laws such as the Private Voluntary Organisations Act (PVO) Act and the mooted Patriot Bill.

Cabinet in 2021 approved amendment to the laws governing operations of PVOs to make engaging in political activities by non-governmental organisations a punishable offence.

But critics said this was part of Mnangagwa's government's broader strategy to silence civic groups ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The amendments will give government powers to deregister PVOs, whose activities it disapproves of and punish them for "non-compliance".

"There are many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and  their preoccupation is that they get money, and use it to make sure that people vote in a certain way  and we are aware and we know those NGOs. We know what they are doing," Chirau added.

"You never see these NGOs sponsoring empowerment initiatives for the people, but they sponsor these youths to do demonstrations. We are dealing with a party which is anti-people promoting the issue of drug abuse and it should be voted out and it should never be anywhere near power, even near leading a burial society or anything else in life because they are dangerous to the society."

In 2018, the Zanu-PF secretary for youth affairs, Pupurai Togarepi suggested a Patriot Act to prosecute Zimbabweans that allegedly speak ill of the country and advocate for economic sanctions.

In October, 2020 Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs permanent secretary Virginia Mabhiza said principles of the Bill had been drafted.

Meanwhile, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday called for peace ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

He made the call yesterday during World Wetlands Day commemorations held at Njovo wetlands in Zezai village in Masvingo.

"As we head for elections, campaigns should be peaceful. We don't want violence. All we want is peace. We know of other political parties that want to cause chaos so that other countries may intervene in our affairs," Chiwenga said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 737 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7737 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8062 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days