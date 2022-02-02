Mnangagwa leaves for Ethiopia

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa left Harare this morning to attend the African Union (AU) 35th ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia this weekend.He was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, cabinet ministers, service chiefs and senior Government officials.The summit is running under the theme "Building Resilience in Nutrition & Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social Development".The President will join other African Heads of State for the summit which runs from tomorrow to Sunday. The summit is expected to deliberate on a variety of matters, including peace and security, response to the Covid-19 pandemic and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.At the summit, outgoing AU chair President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC will hand over the chairmanship of the continental body to the incoming chair President Macky Sall of Senegal.