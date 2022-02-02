News / Local
Grade 7 results out
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council 2021 Grade Seven results have been released.
Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the results will be accessible at the portal starting today.
"Heads of schools will be able to collect the results from their respective Zimsec regional offices from Monday, February 7, 2022," he said.
Source - The Herald