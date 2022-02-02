Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
Marry Mubaiwa's trial for secretly planning to upgrade her marriage to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga exploded in angry scenes on Friday after a court ruled that she has a case to answer, dismissing her application for discharge at the close of the prosecution case.

Her livid lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa stunned the court when she invited magistrate Lazini Ncube to go on and convict the former model, insisting the defence would make no further submissions.

"The accused will not answer any questions. She is choosing not to do so in terms of section 70 of the constitution. The defence case is closed. The accused will say nothing. Be it answering questions by the court or by the state or anyone. That is the choice she has made," Mtetwa said.

"We have nothing further to say to this court. It is time for the state to tell us why they say they have proved their case beyond reasonable doubt. Because there nothing further to be said by the accused."

Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira said that does not take away the right of the state to put questions to Mubaiwa.

Another prosecutor Michael Reza said the state would not take away her right to remain silent but will still ask questions, and it would be up to her to remain silent or respond.

Ncube postponed the matter to February 10 to consider if Mubaiwa should be forced to take witness stand in her defence.

Prosecutors only need to prove a prima facie case to force an accused person to be put to their defence. The threshold for conviction, however, is proof beyond reasonable doubt – and Mtetwa is daring the magistrate to convict her on the basis of what he has heard from the prosecution so far, if – as they believe – he is of the view that she is guilty.

Outside court, Mtetwa was still seething as she faced reporters. The defence privately believes the trial is a farce and a decision has already been made to convict Mubaiwa. They feel they will get a fairer hearing on appeal with the upper courts.

"The magistrate has found that Marry has a case to answer. No surprises there," she said. "We have opted to remain silent. The constitution says we have the right to remain silent.

"The state wants to force her to answer questions which is in contradiction of the constitutional provision which is very clear, you have the right to remain silent and not to be forced to testify in the hope that you may incriminate yourself because the state case is weak.

"It means they have enough evidence to convict her. If he (Ncube) can now convert what he called a prima facie case into proof beyond reasonable doubt, let him go ahead and convict her."

Mubaiwa's defence team is going for a high stakes gamble – the only play that they think they have against a court they are convinced is doing Chiwenga's bidding. He was controversially allowed to testify in camera, as the defence protested.

The defence says they have nothing further to add to their application for Mubaiwa to be discharged at the close of the state case, and hope their arguments will convince a different court.

Mubaiwa denies allegations of misrepresentation and fraud. She is accused of initiating processes to upgrade her customary union to Chiwenga to a civil marriage in 2019. The marriage was never solemnised after a magistrate who was sent to their home found the gate locked and failed to gain entry.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Headache for Chamisa

54 mins ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

54 mins ago | 144 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

54 mins ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

55 mins ago | 74 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

55 mins ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

56 mins ago | 260 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

56 mins ago | 166 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

57 mins ago | 54 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

58 mins ago | 74 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

6 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF fails to pay polling officers

23 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure to reshuffle

23 hrs ago | 3150 Views

The sad story of Zimbabweans in SA

23 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Workers demand USD salaries

23 hrs ago | 1364 Views

'Salaries must revert to 2018 levels'

23 hrs ago | 799 Views

Telecel's monumental collapse

23 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Chombo trial date set

23 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife has a case to answer, says Court

23 hrs ago | 306 Views

Grade 7 results out

23 hrs ago | 244 Views

Govt moves to promote use of Zimdollar

23 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Ethiopia

23 hrs ago | 240 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days