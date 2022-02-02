Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nurses blast Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga has with immediate effect ordered the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) to stop issuing Nurses' Verification Letters, a key document for those seeking employment outside the country.

The retired army chief, who in 2018 fired hundreds of nurses for engaging in industrial action over poor wages, is now being accused of militarising the health sector.

Last year Chiwenga initiated the Health Services Amendment Bill meant to bar health sector workers, including poorly paid doctors from engaging in industrial action.

This followed a three-month long strike which government resolved by force and threats.

Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) president Robert Chiduku said considering that government had for long neglected them, Chiwenga's actions were evil.

In a memo to nurses seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Chiduku blasted Chiwenga who he said had suspended all engagements between health related unions and had not had one meeting with them since President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced him acting Health minister last year.

"The ministry of health has with immediate effect banned nurses' council from issuing nurses verification thereby thwarting the dreams of young nurses who want to go to greener pastures to secure a future for their families," said Chiduku.

"The Exodus of nurses is a clear indication of a failed government which has nothing to offer except use of force. If you see  your child rushing to eat in the neighborhood, then you as a father  are a disgrace, you don't beat the child, but you should provide the food. This government should simply address bread and butter issues only, that simple. The Zimbabwean nurses were neglected by the current government long back and this has necessitated their exodus to the diaspora in search of sustainable salaries, for the current government has nothing to offer them except propaganda, oppression and victimisation."

Chiduku said Chiwenga should demilitarise his thinking when dealing with nurses as they had had enough.

He highlighted that the ministry had become an appendage of the defence ministry.

He added: "There is heavy military domination in the top echelons of the health ministry. The minister is from military, the permanent secretary is from the military, the director of nursing is from the military. The list goes on and this trend is disastrous. They have now hijacked the ministry."

"We condemn militarisation of health ministry. The ministry of health has now become a subset of the universal defense ministry. Let the soldiers be in the army, they will do a good job there. They are now implementing their useless military philosophies in the wrong trade now."

Nurses who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said they were worried continuing to work in Zimbabwe will further impoverish them hence their desire to leave.

"Most of the nurses in your hospitals want to leave, it does not make sense anymore to be here," said a Harare nurse who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation.

Nurses earn around ZW$20 000, equivalent to US$100, on the black market and US$178 at the ostracised interbank rate.

Enticing wages and working conditions in Namibia, South Africa and the United Kingdom among other countries had been fuelling the exodus Chiwenga now seeks to stop.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Chiwenga, #Nurses, #Blast

Comments


Must Read

Headache for Chamisa

52 mins ago | 317 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

53 mins ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

53 mins ago | 70 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

54 mins ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

54 mins ago | 257 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

55 mins ago | 164 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

55 mins ago | 64 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

56 mins ago | 86 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

56 mins ago | 54 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

57 mins ago | 73 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

6 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

7 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zanu-PF fails to pay polling officers

23 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure to reshuffle

23 hrs ago | 3148 Views

The sad story of Zimbabweans in SA

23 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Workers demand USD salaries

23 hrs ago | 1364 Views

'Salaries must revert to 2018 levels'

23 hrs ago | 799 Views

Telecel's monumental collapse

23 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Chombo trial date set

23 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife has a case to answer, says Court

23 hrs ago | 306 Views

Grade 7 results out

23 hrs ago | 244 Views

Govt moves to promote use of Zimdollar

23 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Ethiopia

23 hrs ago | 240 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days